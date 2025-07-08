SR-68 Fatal Crash in Utah County

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at about 1:27 pm, a grey Audi sedan was northbound on SR-68 near mile marker 14 when the driver failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway. He ran off the road, went through a fence and rolled. Airmed and local officers on scene started life saving measures, but the driver died from his injuries.

