I-80 Incident Results in a Fatality

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at about 1:10 pm, a green Subaru Forrester was southbound on I-15, at 500 South. The driver suffered what appeared to be a medical episode. The vehicle veered to the right, grazing the concrete barrier. The vehicle continued traveling to the right till the concrete barrier ended. Once the barrier ended, the vehicle continued to veer to the right, crossing the gore area between main flow I-15 and the I-80 eastbound to go I-15 southbound collector. The vehicle crossed both lanes to the right, and into the right hand shoulder. The shoulder is a large area with multiple trees and dried grass. The vehicle continued to veer into the shoulder, drove slightly up an embankment, then rolled down the embankment, remaining on all four wheels the entire time. Then troopers arrived, the driver was unresponsive. Troopers removed the seat belt of the driver, (who was the single occupant) and started life saving measures. Medical arrived and continued those measures until they stopped and called it at 1345 hours. There was no significant damage to the vehicle that would have caused serious injuries to the driver.

