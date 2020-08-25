Prospera extends and expands relationship with ASAPP for business account and lending origination
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prospera Credit Union and ASAPP have expanded their relationship with the early renewal of a software licensing agreement between the partners. Prospera, who became an ASAPP Client-Partner in December 2017, leveraged an early renewal option and extended its license for ASAPP’s business account and lending origination solution until December 2023.
As part of the agreement, ASAPP and Prospera officially kicked-off development of the Wealthview core banking system integration project. The Prospera team has leveraged the Wealthview API generator to build a set of APIs that the ASAPP team is now connecting the application to which will allow new day-to-day business banking and lending products to be opened directly within the core banking system.
“Over the past two years, we have partnered with ASAPP to enable a fully digital business lending capability and are excited to expand our relationship with them,” said Greg Dyck, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Prospera. “The integration with our core banking system is the next step in our journey together to create an even better member experience and it’s great to have this project moving forward.”
This partnership will be the first direct connection between ASAPP OXP and the Wealthview platform. The ASAPP team had previously integrated custom AOS solutions with Wealthview. Through extensive planning over the past year, the ASAPP and Prospera teams have established an expedited development and testing project plan that will see the integration launch later this Fall.
“Our product team is excited to leverage the API Prospera has built and to be integrating our advanced Business account and lending origination solution with Prospera’s Wealthview core banking system,” said Steve Sauve, ASAPP’s Chief Product Officer. “We’d also like to thank Prospera for their renewed commitment in ASAPP. We are excited to continue to work together to deliver a strong ROI and phenomenal experience for Prospera’s business members.”
With the ASAPP contract renewal, Prospera staff and business members will also benefit from the upcoming release of ASAPP 11.0 which will see a completely refreshed user interface for business account and lending origination.
About Prospera Credit Union
Built on over 75 years as a BC credit union, Prospera Credit Union is a community based, purpose-driven organization that offers a full range of financial products and services. Prospera is British Columbia’s third-largest credit union, with $9 billion in assets and 120,000 members. With 28 branches, Prospera is proud to serve communities from Vancouver, through the Fraser Valley, and to the Okanagan. Improving community resilience through targeted and meaningful investments is a key part of Prospera’s vision.
To learn more about Prospera Credit Union, visit prospera.ca.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. Learn more at asappbanking.com.
