Construction Complete at BLVD Sarasota
BLVD Sarasota, a new, luxury high-rise project in Sarasota, has officially completed construction and has begun closing on residences.
We are pleased to open the doors to the most exciting, new development in Downtown Sarasota, ”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Development, Inc. announced BLVD Sarasota, the company’s new, luxury high-rise project in Sarasota, has been issued its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the City of Sarasota and has begun closing on residences.
— Kevin Daves
The 18-story luxury condominium project features 49 residences including 47 residences ranging from 3600 to 3,900+ square feet and two penthouse residences of over 5,400 square feet. Remaining inventory is priced from $2M. To date, 75% of the project is under contract leaving a limited opportunity for interested parties. A designer-decorated model is available for immediate viewing. Move-in for new residents is underway.
“We are pleased to open the doors to the most exciting, new development in Downtown Sarasota, “said Kevin Daves, President of Core Development, “We believe our new owners and other future residents will be amazed at the modern grandeur and unprecedented attention to detail that has been invested into every aspect of BLVD Sarasota.”
Designed for uncompromised, contemporary living, each residence features expansive entertaining areas including a gourmet kitchen and multiple terraces with glass railings for unobstructed views. BCBE Construction, the industry-renowned general contractor for BLVD Sarasota, was chosen for their unparalleled reputation for quality and they have certainly delivered. The common areas were tastefully constructed and designed under the talented eye of local designer J. Kurt Lucas and his team.
BLVD Sarasota offers residents unique, resort-style amenities. “The roof deck will be the envy of Sarasota and only available to our residents and guests. With stunning views of the Bay, Gulf, Longboat, Lido, Siesta and the beautiful skyline of Sarasota, there is nothing else like it in the area” said Daves. The one of a kind rooftop features a lavish zero-horizon pool, sundeck, fire pit, and 10,000 square feet of amenity space featuring private cabanas and outdoor grilling areas. The 5th floor features a 1,400 square foot pet lawn with grooming center, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor social areas including a pool table, resident bar, circular wine cellar with lockable showcases, and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.
Located on the Boulevard of the Arts, BLVD Sarasota offers sweeping views of the City, Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The building is within walking distance to numerous restaurants and entertainment venues such as Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Art Center Sarasota and is just minutes from Gulf beaches.
BLVD Sarasota is located at 540 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. A new on-site sales studio and furnished model residence are open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To schedule a tour, call 941.316.1499 or visit BLVDSarasota.com.
###
CORE Development was founded in 1996 with the mission of developing landmark real estate projects, commencing with the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Hotel, Concession Golf Course and Residence, Condominium and Club project in Sarasota, Florida. The company is dedicated to uncompromising excellence, innovation and efficiency.
Patrick Knabel
Cotton & Company
+1 772-600-3542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
BLVD Sarasota Building Construction is Complete