It’s Worth ’All the Gold in California’ to Watch Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers Perform at Mill Town Music Hall
Grammy award-winning trio to sing from their more than 60 years of hits on August 29thBREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mill Town Music Hall welcomes Larry Gatlin, along with his brothers, Steve and Rudy, back for another incredible concert on Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 pm EST. The award-winning trio has dazzled audiences in concert halls, festival stages, national television shows and the White House. Opening act Chris Golden is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist. Mill Town Music Hall, focusing on family-friendly music and events, is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
The Gatlin Brothers began singing together at a very young age by singing at local church services and county fairs. In 1976 they experienced chart-topping success when their song “Broken Lady,” which won a Grammy Award. For the rest of the decade, they continued to produce chart topping hits such as “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” and “All the Gold in California.” During the 80s, the hits continued, and they went out on tour. However, in the 90s they took a break from it all. In 2002, the brothers went back out on tour again. They have produced 17 studio albums, and their latest album, which was released in 2015, is titled “Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers – The Gospel According to Gatlin.”
Tickets for The Gatlin Brothers are $45 for “premium reserved” and $40 for “reserved” in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Tickets West at (888) 479-6300, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include Mary Wilson of the Supremes on September 3, Crystal Gayle on September 12, and Jo Dee Messina on September 17. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com and follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.
About Mill Town Music Hall
Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats over 1,000 people.
