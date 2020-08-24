Rolling Stop Interstate 70 South Junction - South Strabane Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of rolling stops on Interstate 70 in the area of the South Junction of Interstate 79 located in South Strabane Township in Washington County. The rolling stops will occur on Sunday morning, August 30 at 8 am and will be in place for approximately fifteen minutes.

The rolling stops will be in place to allow crews to install new aerial cable across Interstate 70, 1400 feet east of mile marker 20. Motorists will experience the traffic disruption both east and west of the South Junction.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

