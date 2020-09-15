University-level Product Safety Professional Certification Program Taking Applications for 2021

Saint Louis University home of product safety management education

Saint Louis University course offers path to individual certification in cooperation with industry professional development organizations

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emerson Leadership Institute (ELI) at Saint Louis University’s Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business has opened the registration period for candidates seeking admittance to the 2021 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification program. The program has been developed by ELI in association with two consumer product safety professional development organizations.

The organizations include the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP), established to provide professional development programs and education for consumer product safety professionals, and the organization conferring the formal designation for those who successfully complete the program. The other organization is SPSP affiliate Consumer Product Safety Certification Services (CPSCS), an independent certification oversight organization that operates to assure the integrity of the certification program and related preparatory activities.

The program will be offered as a hybrid program combining both on campus and virtual instruction. If conditions restrict contact, then the program will be presented in virtual format entirely. The opening workshop takes place March 17 & 18, 2021. Following a series of weekly online webinars on product safety topics, a closing workshop including a multiple choice examination, takes place June June 29 and 30. 2021. Successful completion of the program will result in the award of the Certified Product Safety Professional™ (CPSP) designation. Individuals must apply for admission to the program, and will be notified regarding acceptance into the program by the Program Admission Committee.

The program is jointly administered by ELI in cooperation with ADK Information Services, LLC, the product safety adviser to the Chaifetz School of Business. A program overview is available at the SPSP web site, and all candidates are asked to read the overview in order to understand the criteria for eligibility and program requirements.

Five knowledge areas comprise the university-based program. They are: 1) the development of an organizational culture that emphasizes product safety as an important value; 2) assessment of product risks to consumers, including product designs that meet acceptable levels of risk as well as applicable safety standards, 3) regulatory compliance with a primary focus on the United States approach to regulations at the local, state, and federal levels; 4) product incident tracking and investigations that address legal and proactive safety considerations; and 5) product recall and withdrawal. In addition to the multiple-choice examination, program participants must submit an essay portion of the exam, as well as an oral presentation and evaluation of a product safety-related case study capstone project developed by each candidate.

More information on the program and application details are available at the ELI website or by calling the Emerson Leadership Institute, 314-977-3836.

Additional Contact Information:

Emerson Leadership Institute: Beth-Anne Yakubu, 314-977-3852, or bethanne.yakubu@slu.edu

Consumer Product Safety Certification Services: Al Kaufman, AKaufman@toyassociation.org