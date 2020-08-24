Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,374 in the last 365 days.

Court Seeks Public Comment on Midnight E-Filing

Image of a finger pointing to an icon that looks like a document

The Court is accepting public comment until Oct. 5 on potential E-filing changes.

Image of a finger pointing to an icon that looks like a document

The Court is accepting public comment until Oct. 5 on potential E-filing changes.

The Ohio Supreme Court will accept public comment until Oct. 5 on proposed amendments to its Rules of Practice, including moving to a midnight deadline for E-filing.

Under the proposed amendments, the filing deadline for documents submitted through the Court’s E-filing portal will be changed from 5 p.m. Eastern time to midnight.

The proposed amendments also eliminate several provisions under which the clerk’s office must refuse to file a document that doesn’t meet certain filing requirements.

Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing by Oct. 5 to:

Justin Kudela Case Management Counsel Ohio Supreme Court 65 South Front Street, 8th Floor Columbus, Ohio 43215-3431 or justin.kudela@sc.ohio.gov

Respondents should include their full name and mailing address in any comments submitted by email.

You just read:

Court Seeks Public Comment on Midnight E-Filing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.