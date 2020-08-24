Court Seeks Public Comment on Midnight E-Filing

The Court is accepting public comment until Oct. 5 on potential E-filing changes.

The Ohio Supreme Court will accept public comment until Oct. 5 on proposed amendments to its Rules of Practice, including moving to a midnight deadline for E-filing.

Under the proposed amendments, the filing deadline for documents submitted through the Court’s E-filing portal will be changed from 5 p.m. Eastern time to midnight.

The proposed amendments also eliminate several provisions under which the clerk’s office must refuse to file a document that doesn’t meet certain filing requirements.

Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing by Oct. 5 to:

Justin Kudela Case Management Counsel Ohio Supreme Court 65 South Front Street, 8th Floor Columbus, Ohio 43215-3431 or justin.kudela@sc.ohio.gov

Respondents should include their full name and mailing address in any comments submitted by email.