https://zoom.us/j/7014678551 | Nebraska Department of Education

Please join the upcoming live Nebraska CAFE online meeting for families, community members and educators on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 6:45 PM to 8:00 PM Central Time. Join this month’s Nebraska CAFE to connect with other families, community members and educators. The August meeting will provide the opportunity to hear from Dr. Shirley Vargas with the Nebraska Department of Education. Dr. Vargas supports schools across the state in their efforts to improve learning opportunities for ALL students.  

