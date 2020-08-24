Update Classroom Technology for Today’s Demands with ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy announced their 2021 "Classroom of the Future" technology designed to provide solutions that maximize the educational value of CARES Act funding.

We have designed our Classroom of the Future solution with teachers and students in mind at every turn.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy just announced their next generation 2021 "Classroom of the Future"; designed to provide leading-edge, long-term solutions that maximize the educational value of CARES Act funding.

ITsavvy’s Classroom of the Future components include:

• Large Format Displays: Allow teachers to keep an eye on their virtual learners and ask questions to seek engagement.

• Interactive Displays: Encourage audiovisual and tactile learners in the classroom and help remote learners engage as if they were in the same room.

• Laptops: These focal points of the remote classroom allow teachers access to all the apps they need throughout the day.

• Webcams and Microphones: Provide remote students with the vision and sound clarity they need to focus while viewing lessons online.

• Collaboration Tools: Enable students and teachers to experience one-to-one or one-to-many engagement during lesson time.

• Accessories: Podiums, charging carts, mounting brackets and more--ITsavvy provides all the accessories to complete the Classroom of the Future.

ITsavvy’s Senior Director, Public Sector Brian Fields said, “We recognize the 2020-21 school year is unique and schools need to be prepared for anything. Working with our key partners, we have been able to identify and source applicable technology components for an advanced classroom that is fully equipped for both on-premises and remote learning.”

He continued, “Through successful deployment of our next gen solutions to a number of large districts throughout the country we have implemented technological solutions that enable both synchronous and asynchronous learning.”

ITsavvy’s expert Field Services team efficiently installs all devices anywhere in the U.S.—specializing in audiovisual, desktop/laptop, structured cabling, networking and everything else required to fully engage students both onsite and remotely.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We have designed our Classroom of the Future solution with teachers and students in mind at every turn—from the original agile concept to sourcing and delivering the solutions to individual schools in a logical, sequential order that facilitates installation.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/update-classroom-technology-for-todays-demands-with-itsavvy/