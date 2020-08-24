Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Leftover controlled hunt tags available Tuesday, Aug. 25

Over 200 deer tags and 200 elk tags not issued during the recent second controlled hunt drawing for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear will go on sale first come, first served on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

There are no leftover tags available for pronghorn or black bear. For a full list of available leftover tags, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/unclaimed.

Leftover tags will be available for purchase at Fish and Game offices and license vendors, online, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

Leftover controlled hunt tags available Tuesday, Aug. 25

