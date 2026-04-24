New state record burbot hoisted out of Kootenai River

Wilson knew he might have a state record contender on his hands, so he whipped out the tape measure under the light of his headlamp. As the name implies, these leopard-like fish are predatory and feed during the night. They also tend to hang out during the day in deep, slow-moving pools, then seek out food such as crayfish or small fish in shallow water.

Conservation partnerships between Idaho Fish and Game, British Columbia officials, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and funding from Bonneville Power Administration have helped bring back the river’s burbot numbers. Decades of aquaculture research from the University of Idaho, and the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho’s successful hatchery stocking program have been helping fuel the increasing burbot numbers.

Despite being often overlooked gamefish that make impeccable table fare, Wilson opted to release the fish back into the Kootenai, but not before earning himself a place in Idaho’s record books.

Congratulations to Caleb Wilson on this behemoth of a burbot!

More About Idaho’s State Record Fish

Thinking about chasing a state record fish? Check out the state record fish page for more information.

How to Apply for a Catch-and-Release Record

All applicants must submit a complete Record Fish Application Form, with accompanying photographs. This form can be completed online or downloaded from our website here.

Fish must be released alive. (See tips on safely releasing fish in the Fishing Rules booklet.)

Steelhead, ocean-run salmon, bull trout, and white sturgeon submitted for records must be measured and photographed in the water.

Catch-and-release records are based only on the total length (snout to tip of tail) for fish released alive.

Fish must be photographed directly next to a ruler/tape or an object of known verifiable length.

New catch-and-release white sturgeon records must be broken by a minimum of 2 inches.

Catch-and-release records for all other species must be broken by a minimum of ½ inch.

Fish within ¼ inch of the current record will be recognized as a tied record.

All applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch date.

How to Apply for Certified Weight Records

Records will be awarded for either fish caught by angling (rod/reel) or by archery/spearfish for legal unprotected nongame species. Archery/spear fishing records will be listed separately and identified by the angler on the application form. No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities.

NOTE: Idaho Fish and Game now provides certified scales for weighing potential records at the Panhandle, Clearwater, Nampa, Headquarters (Boise), Jerome, and Pocatello regional offices.