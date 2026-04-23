Clearwater Region Spring Chinook Update 4/23/2026

Clearwater Basin harvest data from the past 10 year's show that a 7-day, 1-adult fishery performs similarly to a 4-day, 1-adult fishery. Regardless of run size, both structures consistently left about 20% of the harvest share unutilized each year. Over a five-year period, that equates to roughly 3,900 adult Chinook, nearly double this season’s total harvest allocation.

When examining harvest patterns across the basin, deficits were most evident in the mainstem Clearwater pass-through fishery and in more remote areas like the South Fork Clearwater and Lochsa rivers. The two strongest factors influencing whether the sport fishery reaches its harvest share are daily bag limit and river conditions (flow).

So, what does this mean?

A 1-adult daily limit, whether applied to a 4-day or 7-day fishery, combined with low river flows results in reduced angling effort, lower catch rates, and ultimately underharvested shares. Many anglers have experienced this first-hand, which has led to calls for a 7-day, 2-adult season. However, that level of harvest power is too high and fish would be harvested too quickly, shortening the season and limiting how opportunity is distributed across the basin.

To strike a balance between harvest efficiency and season duration, while maintaining opportunity throughout the region, the 4-day, 2-adult structure was recommended.

Rapid River Fisheries

The Lower Salmon and Little Salmon fisheries maintain strong harvest power under all conditions due to consistently high and concentrated fishing pressure. As a result, more conservative season structures are necessary during low to moderate run sizes to meet fishery objectives.

However, because run timing and river conditions can influence fish arrival and wild fish impacts, some flexibility was built into the management framework. Similar to the Clearwater season-setting approach, fisheries managers incorporated overlap between harvest share categories within the Rapid River matrix (see below). This allows for greater in-season flexibility to distribute harvest more effectively while minimizing impacts to wild fish.

Based on this strategy, the IDFG Commission approved a 4-day-per-week, 1-adult daily limit for the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.