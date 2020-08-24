Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fire ban on all WGFC lands in five southeast Wyoming counties

Laramie -

A fire ban has been issued for all lands owned or managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in the following counties in southeast Wyoming: Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Laramie and Platte.

The fire ban takes effect immediately on all WGFC-owned or managed lands throughout the Laramie region, which includes the five counties listed above. The ban is in cooperation with county governments, the United States Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.

All campfires and use of charcoal are prohibited on these properties under the current fire ban. Gas grills that can easily be turned off are permitted. Fireworks are banned at all WGFC-owned and managed lands at all times.

Signs have been installed at each property to remind recreationists about the fire ban. For more information contact the Laramie Region office at (307) 745-4046.

- WGFD -

 

