Game and Fish Commission to meet in Thermopolis

Online attendance option available

8/24/2020 3:27:10 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Wednesday, September 9 in Thermopolis. The public is invited to attend in person or via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter, regardless of their attendance method.

For those who would like to attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Days Inn, 115 East Park Street. The meeting will follow state public gathering recommendations which allow for 50 people in a confined space without restrictions. Face coverings are encouraged if social distancing is not possible during the meeting. 

To participate via ZOOM, registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions to join the meeting. Sign-up links for each day are available on the Commission webpage.

The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items including the construction of the new Cody Regional Office, Mule Deer Initiative projects, big game management objectives, bighorn sheep management, moose management, brucellosis monitoring and management and the pilot project using dogs to detect aquatic invasive species.

The Commission will also be asked to vote to approve a number of property acquisitions and disposals. 

The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

Game and Fish Commission to meet in Thermopolis

