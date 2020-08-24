Traffic signal installation at M-96/33rd Street intersection in Comstock starts Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829

COUNTY: Kalamazoo

HIGHWAY: M-96

CLOSEST CITY : Comstock

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is installing a new traffic signal on M-96 (East Michigan Avenue) at 33rd Street due to increased traffic volumes, congestion, and the intersection's proximity to the railroad crossing.

For more information, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new signal will improve safety, reduce congestion, and improve traffic flow at this intersection and along the M-96 corridor.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be shoulder closures and intermittent single-lane closures.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.