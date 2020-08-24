Servers, Clusters with NVIDIA A100 GPUs Available on SEWP V from Koi Computers

Koi Computers, a NASA SEWP V contractor, just announced servers and clusters integrated with NVIDIA’s groundbreaking A100 tensor core GPUs.

• NVIDIA Ampere Architecture: Whether using MULTI-INSTANCE GPU (MIG) to partition an A100 GPU into smaller instances, or NVIDIA NVLink to connect multiple GPUs to accelerate large-scale workloads, A100 can handle different sized acceleration needs, from the smallest job to the biggest multi-node workload. This versatility means IT managers can continuously maximize the utility of every GPU in their data center.

• Third-Generation Tensor Cores: A100 delivers 312 teraFLOPS (TFLOPS) of deep learning performance; 20X Tensor FLOPS for deep learning training and 20X Tensor TOPS for deep learning inference compared to NVIDIA Volta GPUs.

• Multi-Instance GPU (MIG): An A100 GPU can be partitioned into up to seven GPU instances, fully isolated at the hardware level with their own high-bandwidth memory, cache, and compute cores. MIG gives developers access to breakthrough acceleration for all applications. IT administrators can offer right-sized GPU acceleration for every job, optimizing utilization and expanding access to every user and application.

Koi Computers is an NVIDIA Preferred Partner and Prime Contract Holder of the NASA SEWP V Contract. Having deployed hundreds of NVIDIA solutions to the Federal Government, Koi Computers is a trusted and qualified partner--delivering NVIDIA solutions accelerating AI, DL and HPC applications. The company’s SEWP V contract number is: NNG15SD50B (Group A full and open NAICS 33411). SB and WOSB Set Asides are available. All solutions featuring NVIDIA’s A100 are TAA compliant.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “Government agencies have been trusting our commitment to quality and procurement expertise for more than 25 years. We encourage all SEWP V contract buyers to take advantage of the incredible performance of the A100 GPU in our world class HPC servers and clusters.”

For more information on Koi Computers’ technology for SEWP V contract buyers integrated with NVIDIA A100 GPUs visit: https://koicomputers.com/nvidia-a100-sewpv/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA 2GIT, NASA SEWP V, GSA IT Schedule 70 and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

