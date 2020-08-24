Cobra Legal Solutions Partners with Thomson Reuters
New Partnership Extends the Reach of Market-leading eDiscovery Point SolutionAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading legal operations outsourcing provider (LOOP), today announced a new Product partnership with the Legal Professionals division of Thomson Reuters.
The new partnership will extend the reach of eDiscovery Point, the award-winning e-discovery solution from Thomson Reuters, across the Cobra client base and provides Thomson Reuters’ clients with access to Cobra’s managed document review and collections services globally. This will increase the value of eDiscovery Point as a key component in helping clients to create a repeatable, defensible Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) workflow, and will build upon a solid track record in the industry and its experience working across both high-profile and routine matters across a range of industries.
From eDiscovery and managed review to M&A due diligence and contract process simplification, the award-winning services from Cobra provide value-based results at the lowest cost possible. With an international team of lawyers and technology professionals, Cobra is relied upon every day by legal professionals in Fortune 1000 companies and their outside counsel, and their approach has saved clients tens of millions of dollars in legal spend every year.
Product Partnerships are based upon referring or reselling Thomson Reuters solutions to meet specific customer needs. It is one of four current partnership categories with Thomson Reuters and represents a mutually beneficial relationship which plays an integral role in the legal practice management ecosystem.
Cobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra is proud to be 99% diverse, with a workforce that is 80% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals have deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law. For more information, visit CobraLegalSolutions.com.
