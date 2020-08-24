BLEU JOUR unveils at IFA Berlin a new generation of computers
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLEU JOUR unveils at IFA Berlin a new generation of computers!
From the 3rd to 5th September 2020, Hall 14.1, Booth 117
BLEU JOUR, a French company that manufactures computers and original peripheral accessories with design and a high level of performance, launches at IFA Berlin 2020 its new products based on Intel® NUC Elements technology including MOVE Ultimate, an ultra-portable workstation, robust for every gamer who wants a powerful PC to be used anywhere. BLEU JOUR will also announce the launch of a new AMD Ryzen™ version of its successful KUBB mini PC, combining elegance with an outstanding compactness/performance ratio.
# BLEU JOUR MOVE ULTIMATE, TO PLAY EVERYWHERE AT HIGH LEVEL!
Built around the modular and scalable Intel® NUC Elements Extreme platform, the MOVE Ultimate computer was designed with gamers in mind since it is equipped with an ergonomic handle, integrated into its design that allows you to take an ultra-powerful PC with you, to take on the best players on the planet wherever you are.
Highly portable and taking up little desk space, MOVE Ultimate is a computer with Intel® NUC Elements Extreme components providing simplicity, flexibility and easy hardware upgrades so you can always be one step ahead in the gaming world.
Despite its small size, the MOVE Ultimate offers unparalleled performance: 9th generation Intel® Core™ processor, Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ or AMD Radeon™ RX graphics card compatibility, M.2 NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 , Dual Lan ... a set of features to exceed your limits by having the "best weapons" to achieve victory. The MOVE Ultimate is also equipped with two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports, with an unprecedented speed of 40 Gbit/s which makes it possible to do everything, to connect everything.
MOVE Ultimate will be available from September at a price of € 1,450.00 including tax.
# MOVE2, ELEGANCE VERSATILITY AND POWER OF A WORKSTATION
Equipped with an ultra-compact and design case, the MOVE2 is a workstation that provides robust performance for all daily tasks.
Based on the modular Intel® NUC Elements architecture, MOVE2 reinvents the desktop computer with its simplicity, flexibility and scalability. Based on the new generation of Intel® Core™ or Xeon processors, MOVE2 delivers excellent performance and constant efficiency even for demanding professional applications.
Equipped with 2 ultra-fast Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) ports and 4 USB 3.1 Gen2 (USB-A) ports, MOVE2 can transfer large files to external storage devices as well as connect cameras or screens. Furthermore, you can also connect your wireless devices instantly via Bluetooth® 5.0 and WiFi 6.
Designed to fit into any type of workspace, the MOVE2 combines design with power and modernity. Available in several colors from September at a price of € 1,450.00 including tax.
# THE NEW KUBB MINI PC WITH AMD RYZEN INSIDE !
Equipped, for the first time, with the latest generation AMD Ryzen™ processors, the KUBB compact computer combines technologies that provide exceptional performance for both professional and private use.
Designed around the latest generation processors, equipped with 2400MHz DDR4 memory and M.2 NVMe SSD, the KUBB is optimized to exploit the full potential of multimedia, financial, office or management applications...
In addition to its office use, KUBB at home is the ideal digital tool for a real home theater that allows you to watch your movies or shows in 4K.
With its on-board wireless technology allows communication with an Internet Box while remaining, thanks to Bluetooth, in direct connection with other devices such as smartphones, tablets and printers.
KUBB AMD Ryzen™ features numerous USB ports, an HDMI 2.0 port that offers more bandwidth for even higher frame rates, and Thunderbolt 3 technology for even more productivity.
With its discreet and classy design, KUBB is equipped with interchangeable, hand-made shells. Its price starts from € 579.00 including tax.
About BLEU JOUR:
Founded in 2002 by 4 partners including Jean-Christophe Agobert, the Toulouse-based company BLEU JOUR is a manufacturer of computers (PCs, Mini PCs, workstations, on-board PCs, etc.) and genuine peripheral accessories based on five founding pillars: Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality and Exclusivity. In a constantly changing world, BLEU JOUR designs products where aesthetics are combined with innovative technological solutions. The company took off in 2014 with the launch of Kubb, a designer and customizable computer in the form of a 12 cm cube. The Kubb shells, handcrafted piece by piece, were designed in-house.
In terms of technology and components, BLEU JOUR is provided by major suppliers, including Intel®, the brand's main partner for motherboards. Product assembly is carried out in France through a partnership with ESAT (Etablissement et service d’aide par le travail -Work Support Establishments and Services – An initiative to facilitate integration into the mainstream labour market for people with disabilities).
Having won several awards at Computex and in France for the design of its creations, the BLEU JOUR company is today a recognized and growing player in France and around the world.
For more information, interview and testing
Media contact:
La Toile des Médias, David PILO
Tel. + 33 (0)4 66 72 68 55 – +33 (0)6 20 67 70 37
dpilo@latoiledesmedias.com
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT
From the 3rd to 5th September 2020, Hall 14.1, Booth 117
BLEU JOUR, a French company that manufactures computers and original peripheral accessories with design and a high level of performance, launches at IFA Berlin 2020 its new products based on Intel® NUC Elements technology including MOVE Ultimate, an ultra-portable workstation, robust for every gamer who wants a powerful PC to be used anywhere. BLEU JOUR will also announce the launch of a new AMD Ryzen™ version of its successful KUBB mini PC, combining elegance with an outstanding compactness/performance ratio.
# BLEU JOUR MOVE ULTIMATE, TO PLAY EVERYWHERE AT HIGH LEVEL!
Built around the modular and scalable Intel® NUC Elements Extreme platform, the MOVE Ultimate computer was designed with gamers in mind since it is equipped with an ergonomic handle, integrated into its design that allows you to take an ultra-powerful PC with you, to take on the best players on the planet wherever you are.
Highly portable and taking up little desk space, MOVE Ultimate is a computer with Intel® NUC Elements Extreme components providing simplicity, flexibility and easy hardware upgrades so you can always be one step ahead in the gaming world.
Despite its small size, the MOVE Ultimate offers unparalleled performance: 9th generation Intel® Core™ processor, Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ or AMD Radeon™ RX graphics card compatibility, M.2 NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 , Dual Lan ... a set of features to exceed your limits by having the "best weapons" to achieve victory. The MOVE Ultimate is also equipped with two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports, with an unprecedented speed of 40 Gbit/s which makes it possible to do everything, to connect everything.
MOVE Ultimate will be available from September at a price of € 1,450.00 including tax.
# MOVE2, ELEGANCE VERSATILITY AND POWER OF A WORKSTATION
Equipped with an ultra-compact and design case, the MOVE2 is a workstation that provides robust performance for all daily tasks.
Based on the modular Intel® NUC Elements architecture, MOVE2 reinvents the desktop computer with its simplicity, flexibility and scalability. Based on the new generation of Intel® Core™ or Xeon processors, MOVE2 delivers excellent performance and constant efficiency even for demanding professional applications.
Equipped with 2 ultra-fast Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) ports and 4 USB 3.1 Gen2 (USB-A) ports, MOVE2 can transfer large files to external storage devices as well as connect cameras or screens. Furthermore, you can also connect your wireless devices instantly via Bluetooth® 5.0 and WiFi 6.
Designed to fit into any type of workspace, the MOVE2 combines design with power and modernity. Available in several colors from September at a price of € 1,450.00 including tax.
# THE NEW KUBB MINI PC WITH AMD RYZEN INSIDE !
Equipped, for the first time, with the latest generation AMD Ryzen™ processors, the KUBB compact computer combines technologies that provide exceptional performance for both professional and private use.
Designed around the latest generation processors, equipped with 2400MHz DDR4 memory and M.2 NVMe SSD, the KUBB is optimized to exploit the full potential of multimedia, financial, office or management applications...
In addition to its office use, KUBB at home is the ideal digital tool for a real home theater that allows you to watch your movies or shows in 4K.
With its on-board wireless technology allows communication with an Internet Box while remaining, thanks to Bluetooth, in direct connection with other devices such as smartphones, tablets and printers.
KUBB AMD Ryzen™ features numerous USB ports, an HDMI 2.0 port that offers more bandwidth for even higher frame rates, and Thunderbolt 3 technology for even more productivity.
With its discreet and classy design, KUBB is equipped with interchangeable, hand-made shells. Its price starts from € 579.00 including tax.
About BLEU JOUR:
Founded in 2002 by 4 partners including Jean-Christophe Agobert, the Toulouse-based company BLEU JOUR is a manufacturer of computers (PCs, Mini PCs, workstations, on-board PCs, etc.) and genuine peripheral accessories based on five founding pillars: Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality and Exclusivity. In a constantly changing world, BLEU JOUR designs products where aesthetics are combined with innovative technological solutions. The company took off in 2014 with the launch of Kubb, a designer and customizable computer in the form of a 12 cm cube. The Kubb shells, handcrafted piece by piece, were designed in-house.
In terms of technology and components, BLEU JOUR is provided by major suppliers, including Intel®, the brand's main partner for motherboards. Product assembly is carried out in France through a partnership with ESAT (Etablissement et service d’aide par le travail -Work Support Establishments and Services – An initiative to facilitate integration into the mainstream labour market for people with disabilities).
Having won several awards at Computex and in France for the design of its creations, the BLEU JOUR company is today a recognized and growing player in France and around the world.
For more information, interview and testing
Media contact:
La Toile des Médias, David PILO
Tel. + 33 (0)4 66 72 68 55 – +33 (0)6 20 67 70 37
dpilo@latoiledesmedias.com
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT
BLEUJOUR
+33 981070000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn