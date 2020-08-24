Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing Juvenile Located in Stratham

CONTACT: Conservation Officer James Benvenuti 603-868-1095 603-271-3361 August 24, 2020

Stratham, NH – On Saturday, August 22, at approximately 6:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were alerted to a missing juvenile in Stratham, NH through the Rockingham County Dispatch. A Conservation Officer and K-9 unit responded on scene and initiated a tracking mission from the back yard of the juvenile’s residence using a discarded robe as a scent article. K-9 Cora tracked approximately three quarters of a mile through a wooded area and dense, thigh-deep swamp to where the juvenile was located under a log and in thick cover. Other than minor scrapes and bruises, the young girl was in good health. She was assisted back through the swamp and reunited with her family by the NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer and a Stratham Police Officer. Along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, the Stratham Police Department and Stratham Fire Department all assisted in the recovery of the missing girl.

NH Fish and Game’s K-9 unit is a small team that specializes in search and rescue, evidence detection, and assists statewide. The K-9 unit is primarily supported by donations from the public through the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire. Anyone interested in making a contribution to the K-9 team can do so by mailing donations to:

Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire 54 Portsmouth Street Concord, NH 03301

Please make sure to indicate that your intended donations are for the Canine Fund.

