Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site hosts conceptual development planning meeting Sept. 10

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 24, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site’s first conceptual development planning meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10. As the long-range plan for the historic site is updated, the public is encouraged to come learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future site use and development.

For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process. A 30-day comment period will begin on Sept. 11, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/park/hunter-dawson-state-historic-site.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located at 312 Dawson Road, New Madrid. For more information, please contact the site at 573-748-5340.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

