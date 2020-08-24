Injured Hiker Rescued from Table Mountain

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 24, 2020

Bartlett, NH – On Saturday, August 22, at approximately 10.40 a.m., 911 Dispatch received a call for assistance for an injured hiker on the Table Mountain Trail in Bartlett. The hiker was identified as Mark Burzynski of Campton, NH. Burzynski was hiking with his wife and two other individuals and as group was descending from the summit of Table Mountain Burzynski slipped and injured his knee. He was unable to bear weight. His hiking companions called 911 for assistance. NH Fish and Game responded along with member of the U.S. Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue. The rescuers arrived at Burzynski’s location at 1:05 p.m. Burzynski was loaded in a litter and carried to the trailhead parking area arriving at approximately 3:00 p.m.

