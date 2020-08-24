Holyoke Health Center Partners with Radix Health to Automate Patient Engagement and Communication
Radix Health, provider of patient access technologies, is partnering with Holyoke Health Center to automate appointment scheduling and patient notifications.
We are thrilled to be able to reclaim staff time spent on the phone...while repurposing that time so staff may work at the top of their license for more direct patient care needs....”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, provider of patient access technologies, announces a partnership with Holyoke Health Center, a federally qualified community health center serving communities throughout the Pioneer Valley in Massachusetts. Holyoke Health Center will be using Radix Health’s DASHconnect to automate appointment scheduling and patient notifications.
— Alejandro Esparza-Perez, MD (Chief Medical Officer, Holyoke Health Center)
Holyoke will be using DASHconnect as a digital front door to improve their patients’ ability to reschedule appointments and enable patients to be notified when new appointment times become available from their mobile devices. Holyoke has leveraged telephone campaigns for population health outreach in the past, and they’ll be expanding those to include dental, pharmacy, eye care, and medical populations with DASHconnect. In addition, the Holyoke team will use DASHconnect’s automated notifications and rescheduling features to notify patients and allow them to easily adjust their appointments in lieu of provider call outs, delayed openings, or occasional closings. This will free up Holyoke’s critical staff resources, so they can be redirected to other patient care areas.
Alejandro Esparza-Perez, MD (Chief Medical Officer, Holyoke Health Center) shares, “We are excited to implement DASHconnect because it will provide our patients the technology and opportunity to be more in control of their scheduled appointments by providing them the ability to accept and reschedule appointments for more convenient dates and times. DASHConnect aligns with another initiative of ours, role optimization.”
“We are thrilled to be able to reclaim staff time spent on the phone doing appointment reminders and scheduling while repurposing that time so staff may work at the top of their license for more direct patient care needs which will improve patient and staff satisfaction,” Esparza-Perez adds.
“Holyoke Health Center is a mission-driven organization providing essential health services for thousands of people each year,” explains Arun Mohan, MD (Co-Founder and CEO of Radix Health). “We’re excited to help them automate appointment scheduling, population health outreach, and patient notifications through DASHconnect, so they can redirect staff resources and better serve their mission.”
About Holyoke Health Center
At Holyoke Health, we serve more than 24,000 patients annually from communities throughout the Pioneer Valley. We have a committed staff of 300, including 30 full time medical and dental providers, 30 nurses, 50 bilingual medical and dental assistants, case managers, outreach workers, administrators, and financial counselors. As a health center in our 50th year of operation, our primary focus is increasing patient access to our services and improving patient experience. The mission of the Holyoke Health Center is to “improve the health of our patients through affordable, quality health care and comprehensive community-based programs to create a healthy community.” To learn more about Holyoke Health Center, please visit www.hhcinc.org.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
