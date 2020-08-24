Online Shopping is Way More Convenient Now with Elsner's Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2
Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2 also educates the shoppers with informative content with insightful features relevant to the product they are interested in.
Harshal Shah is the CEO of Elsner Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He has an overall experience of more than three decades in the IT industry.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading US-based Magento development company has developed an AI-based Magento extension in 2017, named Shopping Mentor, to help online shoppers to offer what they are specifically looking for. The extended advanced version of Shopping Mentor is released now called Shopping Mentor Magento 2.
— Harshal Shah
Most of the online shoppers face the issue of irrelevant search results. For example, if a shopper wants to buy a red t-shirt of some specific size and pattern, he needs to browse at least hundreds of search results to get the same t-shirt he is looking for. The Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2 is your savior in this case. It will make your purchase journey more convenient, direct, and comfortable by fetching those you are genuinely interested in. The extension is conceptualized by Elsner’s best Magento brains after multiple brainstorming sessions. Its main aim is to assist online shoppers to choose the best relevant products.
- How does the advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2 work?
When someone is on the eCommerce website, the tool will first ask him specific questions to understand his requirements. A set of questions about the type of product you want and the usage of the product will be asked to the shopper with other crucial details.
With every question, the tool will showcase 4-5 options to the shopper to choose as per his desired requirements. Once all the questions are asked, the tool will analyze all the questions and precise requirements of the shopper and offer a few specific items that perfectly match the shopper’s needs.
- Some of the features of The advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2
The tool has a set of different configurable algorithms to be used to offer the best relevant search results to the shopper as per their preferences. Furthermore, it will save the time and efforts of the shoppers, and they will surely appreciate it.
Apart from offering product recommendations, The Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2 also educates the shoppers with informative content with insightful features and benefits relevant to the product they are interested in.
By analyzing the shoppers' custom needs, this tool ensures that they get the best recommendations relevant to their preferences.
- Why an eCommerce store owner should have The Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2
Ecommerce stores are flooded with hundreds and thousands of products from multiple brands for each category. Customers might find it very difficult to find the right product they are looking for. Such a dilemma might motivate them to leave the store without making any desired actions. The loss is of the store owner.
In addition to that, a shopper with a non-technical background might not know about technical products such as electronic items. With a set of relevant and easy questions, the Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2 can help customers get the best relevant results quickly. With fewer but appropriate options, it would be easy for customers to choose the best product.
Once satisfied, the customer will come back to your store whenever he is interested in an item your store offers and it can be possible with The Advanced Shopping Mentor Magento 2.
- About Elsner Technologies
Being a top-notch Magento development company, Elsner has set a benchmark by offering a value-added, feature-rich, unmatched, and innovative Shopping Mentor Magento 2. Backed by the cutting edge Artificial Intelligence technology, the Shopping Mentor Magento 2 tool is a resourceful and highly functional tool created by the expert Magento professionals.
Download it now and know how this wonderful tool can help you to skyrocket your eCommerce business.
Harshal Shah
Elsner Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+1 607-524-4040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn