4 Benefits of Attending SMi Group’s Virtual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference
SMi Reports: Key benefits to attend this year’s Air Mission Planning & Support conference, now remote access only.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s two-day agenda will take place on the 6th and 7th October via virtual access only.
With less than 7 weeks until the event, top-level military and government figures are preparing their latest presentations on topics such as (pre)flight data management, multi-domain command and control, operating in a degraded environment, 5th generation integration and much more!
For those interested in attending, delegate registrations are £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR13
4 Benefits of the Virtual Event
• Live and On-Demand speaker content: Delegates will be able to watch live speaking sessions as well as connect with other attendees live and on-demand to hear the latest strategies and case studies from your market.
• Network with all event attendees: Queries will be answered promptly from all attendees, as well as real-time networking opportunities with delegates, speakers and sponsors.
• Exhibit & Visit Virtual Roundtables: Sponsors can set up customized booths including brochures, videos, and presentations for attendees to add to their swag bags.
• Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Attendees will have the option to join preferred speaking sessions with speakers and sponsors via the inbuilt Zoom functionality to effectively communicate with the audience via instant polls as well as posting live questions to the audience.
Programme Overview
October’s programme proudly comprises of a holistic agenda where delegates will have the opportunity to learn from key speakers around the world at the virtual roundtables. Delegates will hear from international speakers from: Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Sweden, UK, USA and more. See below the updated list of Speakers and Sponsors for the event in October...
Speakers for 2020:
Group Captain James Beck, Station Commander, RAF Marham
Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, Air Component, Division Support, Belgian Air Component
Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström, Chief of Operations Swedish Air Force, Swedish Air Force
Colonel Mark Lachapelle, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force
Colonel Giovanni Luongo, 3rd Wing Commander, Italian Air Force
Colonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief - Plans Division, French Air Force
Colonel David F. Radomski, Director, US Air Force
Colonel Antonio Vivolo, Air Staff, Plans and Transformation Office, Section Head Air Cap, Italian Air Force
Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Balla, Chief of INTEL, Hungarian Defence Force 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base
Lieutenant Colonel Aarron S. Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C
Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, Program Manager, US Department of Defense
Captain Ray Reeves, Assistant Director of Operations / Joint Terminal Attack Controller Evaluator, 13th Air Support Operations Squadron
Flight Lieutenant Peter Smiley, Puma Evaluator Pilot, JHC RWOETU
Mr Kay Averhoff, Manager Mission Support Systems, Airbus Defence and Space
Mr Bob Daisley, Group Captain Ret’d, R M Daisley Consulting Limited
Mr Kenneth L Kash, Chief Combat Air Forces, United States Air Force
Mr Paul Spedding, Head Pre Sales Defence, BAE Systems
Mr Thomas Vincotte, FCAS Senior Operational Advisor, Airbus Defence and Space SaS
Sponsors for 2020:
BAE Systems – Lead Sponsor
BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions and employ a skilled workforce of 85,800 people in more than 40 countries. From state of the art cyber threat detection to flight control systems that enable pilots to make better decisions, BAE Systems never stop innovating to ensure that their customers maintain their advantage. This is a long-term commitment involving significant investments in skills. We also work closely with local partners to support economic development through the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology.
Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. As a global leader in the defence sector, Airbus is the largest defence European supplier, and among the top 10 defence companies worldwide. It manufactures tactical and strategic airlifters, multi-role aerial tankers and advanced combat aircraft.
Thinklogical
The company provides the only mid-to-large scale, fibre-optic KVM and video distribution system of its type certified to support multiple classifications of information through a single switching infrastructure, improving information access for faster and better-informed decision making and reducing technology costs. Supporting all common audio-visual and IT signal interfaces and formats including 4K@60hz video resolution, Thinklogical products provide true “any-to-any” information switching capabilities that enable instant situational awareness, improve cyber security and reduce the insider threat.
Registrations placed by delegates will be £499 will have access to the early bird discount and save £200: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR13
Air Mission Planning and Support
6th – 7th October 2020
Virtual Conference
Sponsored by:
Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogical
For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748
For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
