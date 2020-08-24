New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/23/20, 1711 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gap Rd, Goshen, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent

ACCUSED: David L. Bent

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

VICTIM: Diane Bent

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/23/20 at approximately 1711 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Gap Road in the Town of Goshen for a report of an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch. After speaking with the owner of the vehicle and witnesses, it was revealed that David L. Bent (37) of Pittsford, VT operated the vehicle without the owner's consent and caused more than $500 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Bent was located and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent.

Troopers were assisted by the Brandon Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.