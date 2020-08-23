Murder Investigation Underway In St. Mary’s Co.

August 23, 2020

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of a man who was found shot last night in St. Mary’s County.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 30’s from Prince George’s County. His name is being withheld at this time because family members have not yet been located and notified.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to a call for shots fired in the area of Enterprise Road and N. Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, Md. Upon arrival in the area, they found the victim in a wood line and observed he had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Troopers and responding St. Mary’s County emergency medical services personnel provided emergency care. The victim was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A perimeter was established around the area, with the assistance of deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Additional state troopers who had been working a crime suppression patrol were already in the area and assisted. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and State Police crime scene technicians responded to conduct evidence collection and scene processing.

During the night, searches of the area were conducted on foot, with K-9 units and with the assistance of a Maryland State Police helicopter. Residents in the area were contacted during a neighborhood canvas by investigators. Information developed during the investigation led to the service of a search warrant at a home in Lexington Park. Several people in that home are currently being interviewed as part of this investigation. After daylight today, investigators conducted an additional search of the crime scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Callers may remain anonymous.