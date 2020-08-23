Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Record Low Numbers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations. Hospitalizations dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations dropped to 50, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State's rate of positive tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they've been since mid-March -- that's a real achievement," Governor Cuomo said. "But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart - follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!"

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,446 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 13 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 472 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 77
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 110 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 50 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 74,640 (+87)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,288

 

Of the 74,043 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 572, or 0.77 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

0.5%

0.5%

Central New York

0.8%

0.5%

0.2%

Finger Lakes

0.3%

0.6%

0.5%

Long Island

0.7%

0.7%

0.8%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

0.7%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

0.8%

0.4%

0.2%

New York City

0.7%

0.7%

0.8%

North Country

0.2%

0.8%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.5%

0.5%

0.6%

Western New York

1.6%

1.4%

1.8%

 

The Governor also confirmed 572 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,737 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,737 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,699

6

Allegany

85

1

Broome

1,239

12

Cattaraugus

180

2

Cayuga

167

1

Chautauqua

289

2

Chemung

194

0

Chenango

223

0

Clinton

141

0

Columbia

562

1

Cortland

98

0

Delaware

109

0

Dutchess

4,767

14

Erie

9,465

52

Essex

100

2

Franklin

56

0

Fulton

309

1

Genesee

290

0

Greene

305

0

Hamilton

12

0

Herkimer

289

0

Jefferson

145

1

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

180

1

Madison

432

0

Monroe

5,317

20

Montgomery

194

1

Nassau

44,245

40

Niagara

1,575

9

NYC

232,120

279

Oneida

2,244

2

Onondaga

3,758

2

Ontario

381

3

Orange

11,334

6

Orleans

304

0

Oswego

282

1

Otsego

124

0

Putnam

1,473

0

Rensselaer

817

4

Rockland

14,129

11

Saratoga

815

2

Schenectady

1,179

7

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

24

0

Seneca

95

0

St. Lawrence

267

2

Steuben

310

1

Suffolk

44,498

42

Sullivan

1,495

0

Tioga

206

2

Tompkins

244

0

Ulster

2,127

1

Warren

315

0

Washington

266

0

Wayne

275

0

Westchester

36,689

38

Wyoming

123

2

Yates

60

1

 

 

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Broome

1

Erie

1

Montgomery

1

Oneida

1

Ulster

1

