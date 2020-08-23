UPDATE Road Closure Interstate 89 NB Prior to Exit 11 - Richmond

At this time the passing lane has been open, please keep in mind it will take some time to get traffic moving after this closure.
Thank you,
Vermont State Police
From: Copen, Sarah via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, August 23, 2020 9:49 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure Interstate 89 NB Prior to Exit 11 - Richmond
Due to a truck fire at this time I-89 northbound at mile marker 77, which is before exit 11 - Richmond- is closed at this time. Fire department is on scene as well as Vermont State Police as they are trying to get the fire extinguished.
Updates will be provided when they are able to be shared.
Thank you,
Vermont State Police
