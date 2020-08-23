Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303586
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 8/22/2020 @ 1913 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 838 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Erik A. Collins
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, MA.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 22, 2020 at approximately 1913 hours, Vermont State Police made contact with a vehicle in the Shaw's parking lot in the Town of Waterbury Vermont after a be on the lookout was issued because of the vehicle's operation. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Erik Collins. Collins showed signs of impairment, while speaking with Troopers. Collins was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Collins was fingerprinted and photographed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on September 10, 2020 at 0930 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1 refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 10, 2020 @ 0930
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648