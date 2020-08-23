Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2020 @ 1913 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 838 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Erik A. Collins

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, MA.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 22, 2020 at approximately 1913 hours, Vermont State Police made contact with a vehicle in the Shaw's parking lot in the Town of Waterbury Vermont after a be on the lookout was issued because of the vehicle's operation. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Erik Collins. Collins showed signs of impairment, while speaking with Troopers. Collins was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Collins was fingerprinted and photographed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on September 10, 2020 at 0930 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1 refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 10, 2020 @ 0930

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes