Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,688 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2020/1554 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farm Rd, Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Heim                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/22/2020, at approximately 1554 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a reported Domestic Dispute at a residence located on Farm Rd in the Town of Fayston, VT. Upon investigation, Heim was taken into custody, and lodged at the Vermont Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail or surety bond.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020/1230 hours            

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF   

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Agg Domestic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.