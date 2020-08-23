Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A303582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2020/1554 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farm Rd, Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Joseph Heim

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/22/2020, at approximately 1554 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a reported Domestic Dispute at a residence located on Farm Rd in the Town of Fayston, VT. Upon investigation, Heim was taken into custody, and lodged at the Vermont Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail or surety bond.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020/1230 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

