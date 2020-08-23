Middlesex Barracks/1st Degree Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/22/2020/1554 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Farm Rd, Fayston, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Joseph Heim
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/22/2020, at approximately 1554 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a reported Domestic Dispute at a residence located on Farm Rd in the Town of Fayston, VT. Upon investigation, Heim was taken into custody, and lodged at the Vermont Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail or surety bond.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020/1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov