Toprosan™ To Protect & Sanitize - The Sanitizer Company announces brand name in the fight against corona virus
Toprosan™ To Protect & Sanitize www.Sanitizer.CO - The Sanitizer Company introduces the FDA approved liquid dynamite against the virus.
The announcement of our new Toprosan™ brand comes shortly after the FDA warnings about the use of methanol. Toprosan™ does not contain methanol. It is made with ethyl alcohol; approved by the FDA.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, US, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.CO introduces its 2020 Toprosan™ brand. The all-new Toprosan™ brand is "To Protects & Sanitize." The Toprosan™ product line includes 75% alcohol liquid sanitizer, moisturizing lotion and moisturizing scented essential oils. Toprosan™ products use plant-based, carbon neutral, natural, organic ingredients. Separate announcements for each Toprosan™ product are planned for September.
— Anna Miller, The Sanitizer Company
The Toprosan™ brand began with its 75% Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer. It kills all known viruses, bacteria and fungi. If your sanitizer doesn’t say it can do this, it means you’re probably not protected and are using an inferior product. Made of 75% ethyl alcohol in an FDA approved facility - using FDA guidelines, FDA formula, listed as approved on the FDA website and on the National Drug Code Website Toprosan™ is safe, clean and pure.
"The announcement of our new Toprosan™ brand comes shortly after the FDA warnings about the use of methanol. Toprosan™ does not contain methanol. It is made with ethyl alcohol; approved by the FDA."
The Toprosan™ brand was created to help fight the corona virus spread in the Coachella Valley. To date, www.Sanitizer.CO has donated hundreds of bottles of its dynamite sanitizer to the homeless population of Riverside County. Their goal is to help supply approved sanitizer to Los Angeles and California's Coachella Valley; Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, La Quinta, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Desert Hot Springs and beyond.
The Sanitizer Company Mission is to kill the corona virus. Toprosan™ liquid spray is pure, clean, fresh and dries fast. It can be used on people and surfaces. When used as directed it will kill all known viruses, bacteria and fungi to stop the spread of contagious infections. Concerned about the environment, Eco-friendly Toprosan™ is organic, carbon-neutral and biodegradable derived from natural plant-based sources to support ecologically sustainable systems.
Toprosan™ To Protect & Sanitize is sold exclusively by www.Sanitizer.CO - The Sanitizer Company. Toprosan™ is proudly endorsed by Dr. Steven Roffers of Palm Springs, California, and for every bottle of Toprosan™ 75% Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer sold, a bottle is donated to the homeless at Martha's Village & Kitchen in Indio, California.
For more information visit The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.co offering free gifts with every $25 purchase, low flat rates and free shipping, no sales tax, plus moisturizing products to keep your skin supple and soft.
ANNA MILLER
The Sanitizer Company
email us here
+1 760-565-9572
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn