Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Minnesota Receives the Best Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"To get the mesothelioma compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota we strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota to get the best possible financial compensation results-which might exceed a million dollars. To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota we strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran or their family are welcome to call 800-714-0303.

"With this being one of the most insane years in Minnesota history we are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to not delay or blow off compensation. As mentioned, mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure might exceed a million dollars-if the lawyers they hire know what they are doing. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste knows what he is doing-and he will be able to help. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.