Royalton Barracks / Crash / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 20B202645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2020 @ 1520 hours

STREET: Pomfret Rd

TOWN: Pomfret

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Freeman Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved/ Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Putnam

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front passenger side damage.

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 18, 2020 at approximately 1520 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Pomfret Rd. near Freeman Rd. in Pomfret, VT. During the investigation it was determined vehicle 1 was operated by John Putnam. Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Pomfret Rd. when it left the travel portion of the roadway and struck the hill side off the right shoulder. The vehicle reentered the roadway and crossed the eastbound lane and came to a final position of uncontrolled rest after contacting the guard rail. Putnam was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Putnam was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation for DUI #2.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor County

COURT DATE/TIME: September 8, 2020

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.