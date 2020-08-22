Royalton Barracks / Crash / DUI
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 20B202645
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2020 @ 1520 hours
STREET: Pomfret Rd
TOWN: Pomfret
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Freeman Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved/ Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Putnam
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front passenger side damage.
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 18, 2020 at approximately 1520 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Pomfret Rd. near Freeman Rd. in Pomfret, VT. During the investigation it was determined vehicle 1 was operated by John Putnam. Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Pomfret Rd. when it left the travel portion of the roadway and struck the hill side off the right shoulder. The vehicle reentered the roadway and crossed the eastbound lane and came to a final position of uncontrolled rest after contacting the guard rail. Putnam was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Putnam was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation for DUI #2.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County
COURT DATE/TIME: September 8, 2020
