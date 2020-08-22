California Labor Secretary Releases Statement Upon Approval of State’s Application for the Lost Wages Assistance Program

August 22, 2020

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release announcing the state’s participation in the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following statement:

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have sought to maximize federally funded unemployment benefits to Californians. These benefits are critical for the basic security of families and communities and for our economy, which have been so devastated by the virus and its financial impacts. As we modernize and strengthen the state’s unemployment insurance delivery system, we will continue to leverage any additional resources the federal government makes available.”

###