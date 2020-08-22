Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,743 in the last 365 days.

Numbers Continue to Stay Low

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.69 percent and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began. Yesterday, hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15. Intubations matched a previous low of 56. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov

 

"In New York we didn't just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work," Governor Cuomo said. "Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren't mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn't equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn't over yet."

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Manhattan - 6
  • Queens - 1
  • Suffolk - 1

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 483 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 75
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 116 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 56 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 74,553 (+68)
  • Deaths - 4
  • Total Deaths - 25,282

 

Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

0.6%

0.7%

0.5%

Central New York

0.3%

0.8%

0.5%

Finger Lakes

0.4%

0.3%

0.6%

Long Island

0.8%

0.7%

0.7%

Mid-Hudson

0.8%

0.9%

0.7%

Mohawk Valley

0.3%

0.8%

0.4%

New York City

0.8%

0.7%

0.7%

North Country

1.2%

0.2%

0.8%

Southern Tier

0.6%

0.5%

0.5%

Western New York

1.0%

1.6%

1.4%

 

The Governor also confirmed 653 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,165 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,165 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,693

2

Allegany

84

0

Broome

1,227

16

Cattaraugus

178

4

Cayuga

166

2

Chautauqua

287

9

Chemung

194

1

Chenango

223

1

Clinton

141

5

Columbia

561

0

Cortland

98

0

Delaware

109

0

Dutchess

4,753

19

Erie

9,413

49

Essex

98

13

Franklin

56

0

Fulton

308

2

Genesee

290

0

Greene

305

1

Hamilton

12

0

Herkimer

289

0

Jefferson

144

0

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

179

1

Madison

432

1

Monroe

5,297

24

Montgomery

193

0

Nassau

44,205

43

Niagara

1,566

10

NYC

231,841

267

Oneida

2,242

9

Onondaga

3,756

13

Ontario

378

5

Orange

11,328

12

Orleans

304

1

Oswego

281

2

Otsego

124

0

Putnam

1,473

3

Rensselaer

813

3

Rockland

14,118

12

Saratoga

813

5

Schenectady

1,172

13

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

24

0

Seneca

95

0

St. Lawrence

265

0

Steuben

309

1

Suffolk

44,456

56

Sullivan

1,495

0

Tioga

204

1

Tompkins

244

0

Ulster

2,126

11

Warren

315

1

Washington

266

2

Wayne

275

3

Westchester

36,651

30

Wyoming

121

0

Yates

59

0

 

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Montgomery

1

Nassau

1

Queens

1

Suffolk

1

You just read:

Numbers Continue to Stay Low

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.