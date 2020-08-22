Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/20 at 0045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Eric Eastman                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/22/20 at approximately 0045 hours Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US RT 2 in the town of East Montpelier for an equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Eric Eastman of East Montpelier. Eastman was showing signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed that Eastman was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Eastman was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was processed and released on citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 09/25/20 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/20 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

 

