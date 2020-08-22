Finally ! Medals released for the 2020 ADI Craft Competition

Matt Green-Hite (Bayon Distillery) and Eric Zandona (ADI) Best of Class Bayon Cashew Brandy Cambodia

It's a VERY small world ! Eric Zandona (ADI) and Matthew Green-Hite (Bayon Distillery / Cambodia) ) meet in Vancouver, WA to exchange awards.

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Zandona (Director of 2020 Craft Spirits Competition) and Matthew Green-Hite (Bayon Distillery - Cambodia) get together for a very unofficial "awards ceremony" in Vancouver, WA.

Eric discovered that Matthew lives 7 months a year in Vancouver, where he lives as well - so he saved serious international shipping costs to Cambodia ! Bayon Distillery won a Gold Medal and Best of Class International Brandy; the awards were supposed to be received at the awards dinner in April at the 2020 Craft Distillery Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. The conference, however, turned out to be another casualty of Covid-19; and the awards themselves were delayed until August by supply chain problems.

Bayon Distillery won both a Gold and a Best of Class / International Brandy for it's own Cashew Brandy; and has won previous Bronze awards for Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur (2019) and Cascara Liqueur (2018). We are hoping that Eric will take us up on our invitation to visit Cambodia as soon as the world is released from the grip of Covid !

2020 Gold Medal Cashew Brandy