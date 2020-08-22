Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,897 in the last 365 days.

Finally ! Medals released for the 2020 ADI Craft Competition

Matt Green-Hite (Bayon Distillery) and Eric Zandona (ADI)

Best of Class

Bayon Cashew Brandy Cambodia

Bayon Cashew Brandy Cambodia

It's a VERY small world ! Eric Zandona (ADI) and Matthew Green-Hite (Bayon Distillery / Cambodia) ) meet in Vancouver, WA to exchange awards.

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Zandona (Director of 2020 Craft Spirits Competition) and Matthew Green-Hite (Bayon Distillery - Cambodia) get together for a very unofficial "awards ceremony" in Vancouver, WA.

Eric discovered that Matthew lives 7 months a year in Vancouver, where he lives as well - so he saved serious international shipping costs to Cambodia ! Bayon Distillery won a Gold Medal and Best of Class International Brandy; the awards were supposed to be received at the awards dinner in April at the 2020 Craft Distillery Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. The conference, however, turned out to be another casualty of Covid-19; and the awards themselves were delayed until August by supply chain problems.

Bayon Distillery won both a Gold and a Best of Class / International Brandy for it's own Cashew Brandy; and has won previous Bronze awards for Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur (2019) and Cascara Liqueur (2018). We are hoping that Eric will take us up on our invitation to visit Cambodia as soon as the world is released from the grip of Covid !

Matthew Green-Hite
Bayon Distillery
+1 503-351-2126
email us here

2020 Gold Medal Cashew Brandy

You just read:

Finally ! Medals released for the 2020 ADI Craft Competition

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.