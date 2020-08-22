Westminster Barracks / Death investigation, structure fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20B103890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/21/2020 at 1548 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 75 Parker Hill Rd., Rockingham
INCIDENT: Death investigation, structure fire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident that occurred Friday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2020, involving a structure fire and subsequent death in the town of Rockingham.
Police were notified at 3:48 p.m. Friday of a fire in a barn at 75 Parker Hill Rd., and also received reports that a man possibly connected to the fire was armed inside a home adjacent to the barn. Troopers, first responders and firefighters responded to the scene. Troopers secured the scene, and a subsequent search of the home located a man deceased in a bedroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The man is identified as Jeffrey Burkert, 58, a resident of the home. His body will be taken to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The incident is under investigation by detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
The barn was destroyed by the fire, which is under investigation by the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire is suspicious.
There is no indication of any threat to public safety. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.