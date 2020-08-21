Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael La Rosa to the Florida Public Service Commission

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael La Rosa to the Florida Public Service Commission.

La Rosa, of Saint Cloud, is Vice President and Founding Partner of La Rosa Development Corporation. He is also the Co-Founder and Director of Commercial Real Estate of La Rosa Realty. In 2012, La Rosa was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 42. He has represented the District for 8 legislative sessions. La Rosa participated in the Government Efficiency Task Force in 2014, which provided recommendations to modernize government activities and processes. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Interpersonal Communication with a minor in Political Science from University of Central Florida. La Rosa is appointed to a four-year term.

