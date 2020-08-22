Some surplus licenses available Tuesday for sale over the counter

Hunting

Fri Aug 21 15:19:55 MDT 2020

The remaining Deer B and Elk B licenses left over from the new surplus list opportunities will become available Tuesday morning, Aug. 25 as over-the-counter sales (OTC).

Purchases can be made at any license provider as well as online at: fwp.mt.gov and then clicking on “License: Buy/Apply.”

The price of the Deer B license is $10 for residents and $75 for nonresidents. The price of the Elk B license is $20 for residents and $270 for nonresidents. These prices are in addition to the cost of conservation and base hunting licenses.

For updates on availability, please visit fwp.mt.gov or call 406-444-2950.