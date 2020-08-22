Five Judicial Branch Employees Honored with Caswell Award for 45 Years of Service

Congratulations to our five Judicial Branch employees honored with the prestigious Caswell Award in recognition and appreciation for 45 or more years of dedicated, extended service to the State of North Carolina. An in-person ceremony to celebrate these extraordinary employees had been scheduled for April but was postponed due to pandemic guidance and restrictions. Honorees will receive their framed certificate, letters of commendation, and a gift card to choose a keepsake from the North Carolina Museum of History.

Judicial Branch recipients of the 2020 Richard Caswell Award include:

Robbin R. Creech - Deputy Clerk, Clerk of Superior Court, Mecklenburg County

Honorable Mabel H. Lowman - Clerk of Superior Court, Burke County

Richard D. McCollister - Custody and Visitation Mediator, District Court, District 19C

Honorable Linda L. Thorne - Clerk of Superior Court, Nash County

Honorable Nell F. Wiggins - Clerk of Superior Court, Gates County

“I cannot overstate how truly important it is that every North Carolinian experience fair and impartial justice in our court system, and I trust that your significant work experience reflects positively on the North Carolina Judicial Branch,” said NCAOC Director McKinley Wooten, Jr. “I applaud the determination and effort you have demonstrated during your years of service. You have made significant achievements to help continue to fulfill our mission of justice for all. Congratulations on this wonderful milestone!”

The Richard Caswell Award Program is named after former Governor Richard Caswell, who also served North Carolina as clerk of court in Orange County, governor in 1776 – 1780 and 1784 – 1787, state controller, and as a state senator. The award program was established in 1998 and is administered by the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources (OSHR).

Congratulations and thank you for your service!