US-2/US-41 lane closures in Escanaba next week

August 21, 2020 -- Lane closures on US-2/US-41 are planned in the city of Escanaba Aug. 26-27 for utility work.

Crews working under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing water service maintenance next Wednesday and Thursday, requiring the closures. The outside lane of westbound US-2/US-41 between the Lincoln Road and 26th Street intersections will be closed for work at three locations.

These closures will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. All closures are expected to be lifted and traffic flow returned to normal by noon Thursday, Aug. 27.