Hagadorn Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin Monday in Ingham County

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    I-96

CLOSEST CITY:                  East Lansing

START DATE:      7 a.m.        Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $8 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges over I-96 and two I-96 bridges over M-52 in Ingham County.

Work will continue with deck work at the Hagadorn Road bridge over I-96 beginning Aug. 24.

Other bridge projects include Williamston Road, Meridian Road, Elm Road, Zimmer Road, Wallace Road, and the two I-96 bridges over M-52. As the project progresses, additional information on the other locations will be announced.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Hagadorn Road will be closed over I-96 and traffic detoured via Sandhill Road, College Road, and Jolly Road. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

