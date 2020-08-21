PennDOT Issues Update on Route 22 Paving Project in Mifflin County

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its Route 22 paving project in Mifflin County. This project will improve ride quality and extend the life of more than five miles of roadway in Derry and Granville Townships as well as Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

On Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, the contractor will remove the current traffic control measures and close the next section of Route 22 to be repaired as part of this project. The eastbound closure will begin approximately 2.5 miles before the State College/Harrisburg exit. The westbound closure will begin at the Route 322 interchange and continue for approximately 2.5 miles.

The contractor opened the right (travel) lane closures on Route 322/22 Friday, August 21. They are scheduled to implement daytime closures of the left (passing) lane at the bridges spanning Route 1005 (Electric Avenue) the week of August 24. This will allow the contractor to apply an epoxy resin surface treatment to the deck surface.

Several sections on Route 22 will see work as part of this project. The entire work zone will stretch from the Caldwell Hill Road intersection to the Walnut Street exit on Route 322. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as work shifts locations.

Overall work consists of milling, paving, concrete pavement patching, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

