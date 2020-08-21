Press Release - FAA Revokes Repair Station Certificate of Broken Wings LLC of Alaska

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order revoking the repair station certificate of Broken Wings Aviation LLC, of Wasilla, Alaska, for allegedly conducting maintenance work it was not authorized to perform.

Broken Wings was only authorized to work on Beechcraft King Air 200 airplanes and was not rated to work on instruments. The FAA alleges that on four occasions between June 2019 and November 2019, the company conducted unauthorized maintenance operations on a Cessna 172s landing gear, brakes and fuel-quantity indicator, which is an instrument.

Broken Wings Aviation must immediately surrender its certificate to the FAA and faces fines up $1,501.00 for each day it fails to do so.