St Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on multiple warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson
ACCUSED: Dominick Bailey
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08-21-20 Vermont State Police Troopers learned Dominick Bailey had multiple outstanding warrants. These warrants for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license (x2), burglary, and a federal probation violation. Bailey was arrested and held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-24-20
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Y
BAIL: Y
MUG SHOT: Y