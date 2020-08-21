St Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on multiple warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

ACCUSED: Dominick Bailey

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08-21-20 Vermont State Police Troopers learned Dominick Bailey had multiple outstanding warrants. These warrants for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license (x2), burglary, and a federal probation violation. Bailey was arrested and held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-24-20

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Y

BAIL: Y

MUG SHOT: Y