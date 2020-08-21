Middlesex Barracks / Drug Sales with Death Resulting Update

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richardson Rd., Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Selling of Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting

ACCUSED: Thomas Partlow

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Jefrey Cameron

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***UPDATE***

In the course of the ongoing investigation, Thomas Partlow, 32 of Barre, VT, was also

identified as a suspect who facilitated the sale of heroin to the victim. Partlow was

not located initially and an arrest warrant was issued by the court for the charge of

Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. In the afternoon of

August 21, 2020, Partlow was taken into custody without incident. Partlow was

arraigned in Washington Superior Court where he was ordered held for lack of

$25,000 bail. Partlow was also not to be released except to a court approved adult.

-----------------------------------

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police began investigating the

untimely death of Jefrey Cameron, 29 of Orange, Vermont. State Police were

called to a home on Richardson Rd. in Orange where Cameron was found deceased.

It was determined Cameron's death came as the result of an overdose of heroin

which contained fentanyl. After more than two months of investigation, and with

the assistance of the Barre City Police Department, Bridget Huckins, 27 of

Barre, VT, was taken into custody on August 20, 2020. She is charged with

Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Huckins was

arraigned in Washington Superior Court where she was held for lack of $15,000

bail and was not to be released except to a court approved person.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/21/20 1530 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Detective Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation - Middlesex

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-229-2648 (Fax)