Middlesex Barracks / Drug Sales with Death Resulting Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 0814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richardson Rd., Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Selling of Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting
ACCUSED: Thomas Partlow
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Jefrey Cameron
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
***UPDATE***
In the course of the ongoing investigation, Thomas Partlow, 32 of Barre, VT, was also
identified as a suspect who facilitated the sale of heroin to the victim. Partlow was
not located initially and an arrest warrant was issued by the court for the charge of
Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. In the afternoon of
August 21, 2020, Partlow was taken into custody without incident. Partlow was
arraigned in Washington Superior Court where he was ordered held for lack of
$25,000 bail. Partlow was also not to be released except to a court approved adult.
-----------------------------------
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police began investigating the
untimely death of Jefrey Cameron, 29 of Orange, Vermont. State Police were
called to a home on Richardson Rd. in Orange where Cameron was found deceased.
It was determined Cameron's death came as the result of an overdose of heroin
which contained fentanyl. After more than two months of investigation, and with
the assistance of the Barre City Police Department, Bridget Huckins, 27 of
Barre, VT, was taken into custody on August 20, 2020. She is charged with
Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Huckins was
arraigned in Washington Superior Court where she was held for lack of $15,000
bail and was not to be released except to a court approved person.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/21/20 1530 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Detective Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigation - Middlesex
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-229-2648 (Fax)