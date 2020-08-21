DNREC Lifts Second Recreational Swimming Advisory for Rehoboth Beach

DNREC lifted a recreational swimming advisory for Rehoboth Beach at Rehoboth Avenue Friday afternoon after water quality tests taken Thursday showed bacteria levels had returned below the advisory level.

The second advisory of the year for Rehoboth Beach at the Rehoboth Avenue location had been issued Thursday, Aug. 20, based on results from Wednesday’s regularly scheduled sampling by DNREC’s Recreational Water Program. Ocean beach swimming advisories based on bacteria levels usually end after a day or so.

DNREC water quality experts say the elevated level of bacteria that caused both Rehoboth advisories are most likely associated with heavy rainfall, which most recently fell in the area Wednesday. These bacteria originate in the gut of warm-blooded animals, such as wildlife or domestic pets – and indicator bacteria from these sources washes into near-shore waters during periods of heavy rainfall.

The current advisory status and history of test results for monitored recreational waters in Delaware, including ocean and bay beaches as well as some inland ponds, is at https://recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov/. Anyone can sign up at the site to be notified of recreational water advisories when they are issued.

