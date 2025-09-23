Limited Open Burning in Delaware Resumes Oct. 1 With End of Ozone Season

Tree Limbs, Brush and Branches Are Burnable Material; Setting Fire to

Leaves, Grass, Trash, Tires, Plastic, Mattresses and Furniture Forbidden

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds Delawareans that open burning of materials such as tree limbs, brush and branches can legally resume this year on Thursday, Oct. 1 – the date when the state’s annual open burning ban is lifted. While those materials can be burned legally over the next seven months (through April 30, 2026), it is always against the law in the state to burn leaves, grass, trash, garbage or refuse, including, but not limited to: tires, construction or demolition waste, paper, cardboard, plastic, furniture, fabric, and mattresses.

“Burning emits many chemicals into the atmosphere where they react with sunlight to create ground-level ozone,” said DNREC Division of Air Quality Environmental Scientist Gerald Mood. “While cooking fires, recreational campfires, and ceremonial bonfires are typically allowed year-round, restricting other burning is necessary during the summer months. The burning ban is lifted once summer temperatures cool and daylight hours begin to shorten.”

While residential open burning of cut or fallen limbs, dead branches, or shrubbery is allowed from Oct. 1 to April 30, a maximum of 27 cubic feet of yard waste may be burned at one time. However, more material may be added to the fire as it burns down. Burning must take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fires cannot be left unattended, and easy access to a garden hose or fire extinguisher is strongly encouraged.

Delawareans also are required to call their County Fire Board prior to igniting a fire to inform emergency service agencies of their plan to burn:

New Castle County, 302-571-7331

Kent County, 302-734-6040

Sussex County, 302-856-6306

Complaints about illegal open burning should be reported to the toll-free DNREC Environmental Hotline at 800-662-8802.

DNREC offers the following open burning guidelines:

Pile materials you plan to burn as far away as practical from houses and other structures, your own and your neighbors’.

Be considerate of those around you in choosing when and where to burn.

Keep a garden hose, full water buckets, or fire extinguisher ready in case you need to reduce or put out the fire.

Fire companies, forest management officials, and farmers must apply for and receive written approval for certain open burning activities through DNREC’s e-permitting system

Delawareans may also want to consider alternatives to burning, such as:

Using curbside or drop-off yard waste sites. More information is available at the de.gov/yardwaste webpage.

Chipping or shredding limbs and branches to convert them into useful mulch.

Adding yard waste to a compost pile to support a nutrient-rich backyard garden. More information is available at the de.gov/composting webpage.

More information about open burning in Delaware from Oct. 1-April 30 and about the state’s Ozone Season (when open burning is banned each year from May 1-Sept. 30) is available at the de.gov/openburning webpage.

